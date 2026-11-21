[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BigBang’s Taeyang burst into tears while giving his acceptance speech after mentioning his wife, Min Hyo-rin, and their son.

At Chapter 2 of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on the afternoon of the 21st, Taeyang won Best Dance Performance – Male Solo for “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW.”

Taking the stage that day, Taeyang began by saying, “Thank you for giving me such a wonderful award. I’m happy to receive it, but after working for so long, there are so many people around me I’m grateful to. I’m even happier that this gives me a chance to thank them. When would I ever receive an award like this?”

Taeyang then thanked the colleagues who had helped him. He expressed his gratitude to people at his agency, saying, “I sincerely respect and thank Teddy, my mentor and senior at The Black Label, who helped me so much when things were at their hardest and most important.”

He also made sure to express his affection for his BigBang bandmates, who are marking their 20th anniversary since debut. Taeyang said, “I’m grateful and proud of you for staying healthy and active for more than 20 years and for being there for one another. I hope you continue to stay healthy.”

Addressing his fans, he expressed his special affection for them, saying, “I wonder if we could have reached such a meaningful year as our 20th anniversary without you. You are why I’m here and why BigBang exists.”

But the most moving moment came when he spoke about his family. Taeyang said, “I sincerely thank my beloved wife, Min Hyo-rin, who has shown me true love through her immense devotion and support, both by my side and behind the scenes, helping the artist Taeyang shine.”

After saying his wife’s name, Taeyang was suddenly overcome with emotion and burst into tears. Unable to speak for a while, he composed himself and then opened up about feeling sorry toward his son, too.

Taeyang confessed, “It was my son’s birthday last week, but I was busy and couldn’t be with him. I’m truly sorry, and I love you.” It was a moment that conveyed the father’s regret at missing his son’s birthday because of his busy schedule.

After tearing up, Taeyang also gave an awkward laugh and said, “I’m sorry. I’m being silly.”

Taeyang later looked back on his 20 years of activities and described the time he had spent with his fans as “youth.” He said, “Looking back, it feels like all I remember is how happy I was singing and dancing with you onstage. Thinking about it now, I feel those times were our youth—yours and ours. I hope our youth continues.”

He concluded his heartfelt remarks, saying, “Who you do something with is just as important as what you do. Those people are you, my beloved family, and my colleagues.”

Taeyang married actress Min Hyo-rin in 2018, and they welcomed a son in 2021. The two first connected while filming the music video for Taeyang’s solo song “1AM,” and their relationship developed into a romance. After dating publicly for many years, they married.

BigBang, of which Taeyang is a member, is marking its 20th anniversary since debut this year. Taeyang, who has spent many years onstage, gave the award added significance by sharing the joy of his win that day with his wife, son, bandmates, and fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.