[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Photos and footage showing actor Kim Min at the scene after spotting a wildfire in Goseong, Gangwon Province, and going out to fight the flames have drawn attention. The fire was reportedly so dangerous that embers flew during the firefighting effort and burned part of the coat Kim Min was wearing.

According to a News1 report on the 20th, Kim Min spotted a fire on a nearby mountain at around 5:20 p.m. on the 19th while traveling to the lodging after finishing filming the Netflix series "Soul: The Time of Triangles" in Goseong, Gangwon Province.

The fire, which initially covered about 5 pyeong, spread to an area of 50 pyeong in a short time. As the situation grew more serious, Kim Min immediately grabbed a fire extinguisher and began fighting the flames.

Kim Min continued the firefighting effort, using a fire extinguisher personally despite the intense flames and thick smoke. During the effort, embers flew onto Kim Min's clothes, and part of the coat caught fire.

The footage filmed at the time captured Kim Min joining the firefighting effort with an extinguisher amid flames and smoke that covered the mountain. The flames were so intense that the situation was so urgent that only part of Kim Min's head was barely visible.

The accompanying photos showed Kim Min with soot smeared across the face and scorch marks on the coat. One resident at the scene also expressed gratitude by embracing Kim Min, who had joined the firefighting effort.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Kim Min's agency, Ollo Company, told News1, "There were no serious injuries," adding, "Filming proceeded as scheduled."

After the news came out, praise for Kim Min poured in online. Netizens responded with comments such as, "What a wonderful person," "The fire was bigger than I expected. It's a relief Kim Min wasn't hurt," "It must have been scary for Kim Min too, but seeing Kim Min step in personally is moving," and "The next project looks like it will do well too."

Kim Min is an actor who debuted in the entertainment industry in 2011 and gained recognition through appearances in Disney+ series such as "Big Bet" and "A Shop for Killers." More recently, Kim Min appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show "I Live Alone," sharing a glimpse of daily life in Dongducheon and attracting viewers' interest.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.