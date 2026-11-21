[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Musical actor Kim Ho-young once again demonstrated his exceptional connections while helping find the owner of a lost credit card he happened to find on the street.

On the 20th, Kim Ho-young planned a surprise reverse-gifting event on his YouTube channel, “Too Much Kim Ho-young,” for fans holding their regular gathering without him.

He arrived at the gathering with both hands full of gifts, exchanged warm greetings with the fans, and showed his special affection for them.

The unexpected mishap happened while he was discussing filming plans with the production crew on the way.

Kim Ho-young happened to pick up a credit card.

After taking a close look at the card and checking the signature on the back, Kim Ho-young mentioned fashion designer Ko Tae-yong, saying, “It looks like it belongs to a designer I know.”

He then compared the signature posted on Ko Tae-yong’s YouTube channel with the one on the back of the card and became certain of his guess.

The production crew reacted with disbelief, asking, “What are the odds that a card you pick up on the street belongs to someone you know?”

However, Kim Ho-young didn’t have Ko Tae-yong’s contact information. He had previously described their relationship as “just acquaintances who say hello,” but immediately called their mutual acquaintance, broadcaster Kim Sook, and got Ko Tae-yong’s number.

After getting the number, Kim Ho-young called right away, but when there was no answer, he sent a text message along with a photo of the card.

As he waited for a reply, he couldn’t hide his curiosity, saying, “I hope he gets back to me soon. If I can’t confirm it, I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight.”

A short while later, Ko Tae-yong called, and after checking, it turned out that the card was indeed his own—the one he had lost the day before.

When the movie-like coincidence proved to be real, Kim Ho-young expressed his amazement, saying, “I could faint.” The production crew also conveyed their surprise at the scene, exclaiming, “This is all insane. This is seriously incredible!” and adding captions that read, “Not staged” and “The magic of Ho-young’s 5,000-acquaintance network.”

Known as one of the entertainment industry’s best-connected stars, with about 5,000 acquaintances registered on KakaoTalk alone, Kim Ho-young once again demonstrated the scale of his unrivaled network with this incident.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.