[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Sy, from season 28 of 'I'm Solo,' explained why he deleted all related posts after breaking up with Kim Seul Gi.

On the 20th, a video titled 'I'm Solo Season 28 Sy | I'll Read the Hate Comments' was posted on the YouTube channel '100 Sangyeop.'

That day, Sy discussed why he deleted most of the posts he had uploaded after appearing on 'I'm Solo,' following his breakup with Kim Seul Gi.

One internet user expressed puzzlement, saying, "Sy left up only the Instagram posts from before he appeared on 'I'm Solo,' and took down every photo he posted afterward, even the ones he took by himself."

The production staff asked, "I guess this is why people say he has celebrity syndrome. Couldn't it also seem like he's overly conscious of what other people think?"

Sy replied, "Isn't it up to me whether I take down photos that are just of me?"

He continued, "I act according to my own standards of common sense, anyway. I thought taking everything down was the least I could do out of basic courtesy, since the past year and a half and 'I'm Solo' were about that person."

He added, "If it hadn't been for that person, I wouldn't have gone on 'I'm Solo' just for fun, would I?" He emphasized that he had been sincere about his relationship with Kim Seul Gi at the time and his appearance on the show.

Sy and Kim Seul Gi appeared on the divorced singles special of season 28 of 'I'm Solo,' which aired last year on ENA and SBS Plus, and became the final couple. After the show, they said they had become a real-life couple, drawing a great deal of attention and support.

The two later appeared together on various variety shows and YouTube content, showing their affection for each other. Last March, they also shared their thoughts about remarriage through a YouTube channel.

Recently, however, they deleted all their couple photos and videos from their respective social media accounts and unfollowed each other. The two later announced their breakup themselves.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.