[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] BigBang (G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung) captivated local audiences in Osaka with a bold performance and the group's signature playful teamwork at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, marking the 20th anniversary of their debut.

Chapter 2 of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS was held to great acclaim at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on the afternoon of the 21st.

BigBang took the stage that day with a unique collaborative performance with Dooly the Little Dinosaur, a representative Korean animated character, and the first live performance of “GiiiRIP,” a new song they had unexpectedly announced the previous day, drawing an explosive response.

What particularly drew attention was G-Dragon's bold visual transformation. Appearing with long, straight hair that fell to his waist, G-Dragon showed off his dazzling stage presence before sharing his frustration, saying, “My hair is a lot to deal with.”

Daesung and Taeyang, who were standing beside him, immediately stepped in to hold and fix G-Dragon's long hair themselves in a playful bit of hair-tending, bringing big laughs to the audience at the venue and viewers watching the live broadcast.

The excitement from the full-group performance carried over to the awards. BigBang took home the trophy for Music Visionary of the Year, one of the ceremony's key categories.

After receiving the trophy, G-Dragon shared his heartfelt thoughts: “When this award was first introduced in 2024, I received it alone at our comeback performance in Osaka and felt lonely. Now, winning together under the name BigBang makes me even happier, and makes this all the more meaningful.”

He continued, “I'm grateful to the YG Family members who helped make BigBang what it is over these 20 years, Hyun-suk hyung (Yang Hyun-suk), and Teddy hyung, who has shown me a good vision since I was young,” sharing the honor with fellow artists, both seniors and juniors.

Daesung said, “I sincerely thank everyone who has been with BigBang throughout our journey since our debut in 2006, those who have lived through moments in their lives with our music woven into them, and our official fandom, VIP.”

Taeyang also said, “With our love of music, the three of us have leaned on each other and made happy memories.” He added, “In the past, I admired many senior artists and looked up to them as role models, but now I can feel younger artists looking to us. I may not be perfect, but I'll become a musician who sets a good example.”

Meanwhile, BigBang, who debuted in the music industry in 2006 and released numerous mega-hits, including “Lies,” “Haru Haru,” “Fantastic Baby” and “Bang Bang Bang,” reaffirmed their enduring status as K-pop legends this year, their 20th anniversary, with the release of a new song as a full group and a sweep at global award ceremonies.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.