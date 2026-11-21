[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Yui, formerly of After School, shared a glimpse of her healthy lifestyle, enjoying swimming and running even while traveling abroad.

Yui posted several photos and videos taken in Sydney, Australia, on the 21st.

In the photos, Yui poses against a dazzling sea in a one-piece swimsuit featuring vivid colors and a striking palm-tree print. As she leans against a railing, smiling brightly and posing naturally, she exudes a relaxed air.

Yui, whose body fat percentage is reported to be 19% and skeletal muscle mass 23.9 kg, drew attention by showing off a firm, toned figure with no excess fat, shaped through regular exercise.

Yui also shared a video of herself enjoying a run near the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Wearing a dark brown short-sleeved athletic top, shorts and pink running shoes, she showed off her shapely legs and healthy, athletic look.

Meanwhile, Yui is set to showcase her solo life on the new variety show 'Soloraseo 2,' which premieres on SBS Plus and E Channel on December 7.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.