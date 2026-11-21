[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Na Jamsu, vocalist and producer for the band Sultan of the Disco, surprised the cast by revealing the unexpected fact that he had graduated from prestigious Seoul National University.

The episode of MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo that aired on the afternoon of the 21st showed producer Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and writer Joo Woo-jae holding a meeting to recruit hidden contestants for the '95 Seoul Song Festival and discuss song selections.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk turned to actor Lee Kyu-hyung, who was there with them, and introduced Na Jamsu's unexpected background, saying, “Kyuhyung, did you know? Jamsu went to Seoul National University.”

When Lee Kyu-hyung asked, “Didn't you pursue a master's degree, too?”, Na Jamsu answered candidly, “I didn't complete graduate school,” adding, “I majored in design, specifically automotive design.”

When it came to light that Na Jamsu had attended Seoul National University after actress Kim Tae-hee and had followed an impressive academic path, Dohoon, a member of the group TWS who joined the scene later, also widened his eyes and couldn't hide his surprise, asking, “You really went to SNU?”

The quirky story behind the unusual stage name 'Na Jamsu' was also revealed. Asked if the name had a special meaning, he confessed, “When I was in college, I was supposed to go to class, but I slept so much that I kept missing lectures.” He added, “My real name is Na Jin-su, but I kept sleeping and disappearing from contact, so people naturally started calling me 'Na Jamsu,'” sending the room into laughter.

He also shared how fellow band members reacted when he appeared on television after spending most of his time in the indie music scene.

Na Jamsu said, “There was a rumor in the indie scene that ‘when you go to a TV station, there are as many as 400 cameras set up.’ People especially said that going on You Quiz on the Block was scary because there were 400 cameras, and I was scared too.” His confession brought big laughs from Yoo Jae-suk and the cast.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.