[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] To fill the gap left by actor Go Kyung-pyo, whose scenes were cut entirely after he caused a drunk-driving controversy, U-KNOW of TVXQ and HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation make a surprise appearance as top-tier wild cards on ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ shaking up the ‘95 Seoul Song Festival.’

Footage aired on the 21st from the MBC variety show ‘Hangout with Yoo’ showed producer Yoo Jae-suk leading a song-selection meeting for the ‘95 Seoul Song Festival’ project with Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and writer Joo Woo-jae, as they met with the hidden wild-card contestants.

As they continued discussing the stage concept that day, Haha said he wanted to make his move with flashy performances and rapping rather than a vocal showdown, and hoped to choose a song by the mixed-gender duo Chuli and Miae.

Then HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation made a surprise appearance as the hidden wild card who would complete the stage with comedian Kwak Beom and Haha, drawing everyone’s attention.

HYOYEON, who said she had been busy traveling abroad to places including Singapore, Paris, France, and Taiwan for activities such as the recent project unit HyoriSoo, explained why she joined: “People around me were talking about the ‘Hangout with Yoo’ song festival, too, and I wanted to be part of it.”

When Joo Woo-jae asked, “Where are Yuri and Sooyoung, the other members of HyoriSoo?”, HYOYEON joked, “Those two are hopeless. I wanted to shine on my own, so I didn’t tell them at all that I was appearing,” making the set erupt with laughter.

The second hidden wild card also proved to be a top-tier addition.

Yoo Jae-suk set out to recruit a partner for Dohoon, a member of TWS who was preparing to perform “Look Back at Me” by the legendary ’90s group Deux.

Haha put forward his real name, “Donghun,” declaring, “Dohoon and Donghun—a crossover.” But Yoo Jae-suk flatly turned him down, saying, “You’re too clunky to pull off Deux, and you have too much of a Ryanghyun Ryangha vibe,” drawing laughs.

The person Yoo Jae-suk summoned as “someone who can perfectly pull off high-difficulty acrobatics and the distinctive vibe of the ’90s” was none other than U-KNOW of TVXQ.

Seeing U-KNOW arrive with his signature, passion-filled energy, Joo Woo-jae couldn’t hide his amazement: “The god of dance himself has been brought in. This is practically cheating.”

Meanwhile, actor Go Kyung-pyo, who had initially been named as a final member of the ‘95 Seoul Song Festival,’ recently announced that he would suspend his activities after causing a drunk-driving controversy while heavily intoxicated.

In response, the production team cut all of Go Kyung-pyo’s footage and urgently brought in the formidable performance powerhouses U-KNOW and HYOYEON, reshaping the festival’s lineup.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.