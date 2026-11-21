[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Hwanhee of Fly to the Sky revealed that after an argument with Brian Joo, he lost his temper and smashed a trash can at a TV station.

On the 21st, tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” posted a video with the caption: “Done fighting? Now let’s get to work. No matter how much we fight and bicker, the moment we sing in harmony, we make up as if nothing happened. That’s Fly to the Sky, the fight-and-make-up duo.”

The video featured Hwanhee and Brian Joo of Fly to the Sky, who are making a comeback as a full group for the first time in eight years, reminiscing about their earlier days as performers.

That day, when asked whether he had ever gone onstage despite being on bad terms with Brian Joo, Hwanhee answered candidly, “It happened a lot. Honestly, we really shouldn’t have, but we were so young back then.”

He recalled, “There were times when we kept arguing in the car from the moment we left our dorm,” adding, “But even when we argued, I knew I couldn’t win against Brian anyway, so I just kept quiet.”

He went on to confess, “We got to the TV station, and I was angry but couldn’t win with words, so I smashed up the trash can.”

Hwanhee said, “I wondered how we could go onstage in that state, but once we did, the two of us smiled like actors and sang in harmony. I felt like I was the strange one. I wondered, ‘Why am I like this?’ and thought I probably wasn’t normal.”

He explained, “After a fight, I thought we wouldn’t be able to perform, but once we got onstage, we still managed to work well together. By the time we came off, my anger had faded. In a way, I think it was possible because we had good teamwork.”

He added, “After fighting, I thought we wouldn’t be able to perform when we went onstage, but we still managed to work well together, and by the time we came offstage, we had made up. In a way, I think that was because our teamwork was good.”

Brian Joo, hearing this, joked, “Celebrities aren’t normal to begin with. The very fact that we can communicate and perform in front of so many people isn’t normal. Every celebrity: normal? NO.” His quip drew laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.