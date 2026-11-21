[Sportschosun reporter Jun-seok Kim] Former mixed martial arts fighter-turned-TV personality Dong Hyun Kim showed his tender affection as a father as he watched his daughter doggedly pursue her studies despite a facial injury.

On the 21st, on the YouTube channel “Donghyun’s Net,” Dong Hyun Kim was impressed by his daughter’s admirable sight as she sat at her desk studying on her own, and approached her cautiously.

But as he looked closely at his daughter’s face, a clearly visible wound above her eyebrow came into view, prompting concern.

When his daughter said she had to visit the hospital again, Kim’s wife, who was beside him, explained the progress of her treatment: “When they tried to remove the stitches, the wound had opened a little, so they couldn’t take them all out. They removed only some at the front and left the ones in the middle, so she has to go back to the hospital tomorrow.”

Dong Hyun Kim then recounted how the frightening accident happened: “She was drying another younger sibling’s hair when she stepped on the cord of a hair dryer lying on the floor, fell, and hit the corner of a desk, injuring herself.”

Though his daughter still needed further hospital treatment because the wound had not healed, Dong Hyun Kim saw her quietly staying at her desk and gently stroked her head, seemingly torn between concern and pride.

He offered heartfelt praise and encouragement, saying, “Oh, my clever girl,” leaving a heartwarming impression.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.