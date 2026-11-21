[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kang Jae-jun candidly revealed his roller-coaster weight history, fluctuating from 120 kg to the 80-kg range, and set a new weight-loss goal for the end of the year.

Episode 552 of JTBC’s variety show Knowing Bros, which aired on the 21st, featured singer Sean, comedian Kang Jae-jun, Apink member Oh Ha-young, and WJSN’s Dayoung as new transfer students, showing off their witty banter.

Kim Shin-young, who had been watching Kang Jae-jun closely during the show, cautiously broached the subject of his weight changes, saying, “It seems to me the yo-yo effect may have come and gone a little, and then come back again.”

Kang Jae-jun responded, “I’ll tell you exactly where my weight stands now,” then candidly revealed, “I once weighed as much as 120 kg, but I steeled myself and lost weight down to 83 kg. Then the yo-yo effect returned, and I went back up to 102 kg. Now I’m maintaining 84 kg.” His confession surprised the cast.

He then said, “My final goal for this year is to get below 77 kg,” and vowed, “I’ll make sure I reach my target weight by December 31.”

Kang Jae-jun also drew admiration when he revealed that he had run 15 km before coming to the recording that day.

“Rather than running at a fast pace like other people, I use a ‘slow running’ method, jogging slowly while keeping my breathing steady,” he said, sharing his own steady weight-loss tip.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.