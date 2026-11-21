[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Yoon Hoo, son of YUN MIN SOO, revealed that the excessive attention he received as a child while appearing on “Dad! Where Are We Going?” sometimes caused him stress.

On the 20th, a video titled “How Did You Grow Up So Well, Hoo?! ♥ | Liberation Talk EP.32” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Brewmaster Yun.”

YUN MIN SOO recalled appearing with his son Yoon Hoo on MBC’s “Sunday Night – Dad! Where Are We Going?” and said, “Honestly, back then, (Yoon Hoo) didn’t know anything and was just being dragged along.”

He continued, “At the time, I didn’t let Yoon Hoo watch himself on TV. He only watched it once he was an adult. I didn’t show it to him back then because I was worried it might have a negative effect on him.”

YUN MIN SOO admitted, “I do feel a little sorry, since it wasn’t Yoon Hoo’s choice,” adding, “Of course, he received a lot of love, but I feel sorry that he had no choice but to live as a public figure, almost as if it were fate.”

Yoon Hoo said, “Ultimately, the program did really well, and I got to travel with my father and make good memories, so it was an incredibly valuable experience for me.”

Asked whether it had been difficult to be recognized by so many people at the time, Yoon Hoo replied, “When I was young, there were times it was stressful. Sometimes people would touch me way too much.” Still, he said his feelings had changed: “Honestly, I’m really grateful now.”

YUN MIN SOO recounted an amusing episode: “Once, Yoon Hoo was surrounded by people. He was on the floor, so I thought he was being beaten, but he was signing sketchbooks and handing them out.”

Yoon Hoo revealed that the group chat for the cast of “Dad! Where Are We Going?” is still active. He said, “Some of my friends are in the United States and the others are in Korea, so it’s hard for us to meet often.”

He added, “I sometimes watch clips from ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’ and find them healing. It’s not because I’m in them; the program itself is so healing,” expressing his affection for the show.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.