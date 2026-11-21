[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singers Jeong Ga-seong and Chae Mil-cheop, who came from Chinese-language audition programs, have come under fire after performing a routine that directly borrowed choreography from a hit song by the group ATEEZ at an anniversary show hosted by Hong Kong's leading broadcaster.

On the 19th, a video of a performance at a gala marking the broadcaster's 59th anniversary was posted on Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's official YouTube channel.

The show, themed around “Cantopop (Cantonese-language popular music) hits,” featured singers from the Chinese audition program 'The Voice of China' reinterpreting popular songs from the Chinese-speaking world of the 1990s and 2000s.

Among them, Jeong Ga-seong and Chae Mil-cheop performed “Wild City” (狂野之城), a song released in 2001 by Chinese-speaking-world superstar Aaron Kwok.

But shortly after the performance was released, K-pop fans and online users in Korea and abroad began pointing out that the duo's choreography was strikingly similar to key moves in 'BAD,' a song ATEEZ released in June this year.

Indeed, in the video, Jeong Ga-seong and Chae Mil-cheop, accompanied by child dancers, recreated 'BAD' choreography with almost no changes—from steps that rhythmically swung the arms and legs to a signature move in which they stood in place, raised both arms, and popped their chests. The choreography had drawn attention when ATEEZ members including Choi San performed it.

After comparison videos of the two performances spread across online communities and social media, Korean online users sharply criticized the pair, saying, “They didn't make even the slightest effort to change it,” “They copied it exactly, even though it doesn't fit the mood of the song at all,” “It's so blatantly copied it's absurd,” and “I thought it was an AI-generated video.” Some Hong Kong users also said, “As a Hong Kong viewer, I'm embarrassed.”

Others, however, defended the performance, noting that Jeong Ga-seong had said in an interview during rehearsal that he had incorporated K-pop-style dancing into the show. They argued, “It was just an event performance for the broadcaster's anniversary show, not a commercial music release.”

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's 'BAD,' which was released this past June, became hugely popular with its highly addictive so-called “chest dance” routine, sparking a massive challenge craze across social media worldwide.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.