[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer John Park has personally addressed criticism of his gameplay on Netflix's original variety show 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' (hereafter, 'The Devil's Plan 3') in a lengthy post.

On the 21st, John Park posted a lengthy statement, saying, "These are my thoughts on my play in episodes 1–10 of 'The Devil's Plan 3.' I debated whether to say anything, but thought you might be curious, so I'm posting this. I'll delete it after the weekend."

John Park first explained why he opposed the 4:2 setup in Russian Roulette. He said he had judged that if four people planned their coin-use strategy in advance and acted on it, the other two would have almost no chance of winning—in effect, their elimination would be all but certain.

At the time, John Park said, he did not see the Prison team and the Living Quarters team as clearly divided teams. He said he had played the main match with Hyun Kyung-ryeol and Jung Won-young, and had also received help from Jung, so he had no grounds to name the two of them for elimination.

But after the game began, a 4:2 setup naturally took shape. When Hyun Kyung-ryeol protested that the situation was unfair, John Park eventually declared that he would play individually.

"I wasn't trying to make a righteous choice," John Park said. "I just felt uneasy and uncomfortable in that situation. To shake off that discomfort, I declared that I would play individually without even asking Seok-jin, Jaejae, or Hyun-kyu what they thought. Looking back, it was hasty and selfish."

He also explained why he cooperated when Jung Hyun-kyu asked to share information again late in the game. He said he would have felt guilty if Jung, who had advocated the 4:2 strategy from the start, had been eliminated because he refused to share information, and he had also thought they might become adversaries later on. Above all, he candidly admitted that once his own survival was at stake, he increasingly wanted to work with someone again.

John Park said, "After the game ended, I blamed myself and felt very sorry toward Jaejae and Seok-jin. Seok-jin was the only person there I was close to, and it upset me that my choice affected his elimination."

He also addressed accusations of inconsistency: he had opposed the 4:2 strategy in Russian Roulette, but later tried to keep Jang Dong-min in check and created a 3:1 setup against Seo Chul-gu in the Prison Match.

John Park explained that Jang Dong-min was not only an outstanding individual player but also the leader of the Living Quarters team, with the trust and support of the other contestants. From the perspective of the Prison team, which had been losing the main matches one after another, he felt they needed to keep a strong competitor in check to change the momentum.

He also stressed that the 3:1 setup against Seo Chul-gu in the Prison Match was different in nature from Russian Roulette. At the time, an alliance between Jang Dong-min's group and the Prison team had clearly formed, and he explained that in the Piggy Bank game, players could potentially overcome a numerical disadvantage through memory and individual skill.

By contrast, he said he had judged that in Russian Roulette, if four people devised a strategy for using their coins, the other two would have little chance of overcoming their disadvantage through skill alone.

John Park said, "I thought there was a difference between keeping a clear competitor in check and putting someone who isn't even particularly hostile toward you in a situation where they have almost no chance of winning. I also thought there was a difference between games where you can overcome a numerical disadvantage through skill and games where you can't." He added, "It's always difficult to decide exactly where to draw that line."

He continued, "Of course, this is only my own standard, and I know some people may not agree with it at all. I also failed to apply it consistently at every moment. I had already made a choice in Russian Roulette that contradicted my words and actions," he admitted.

He went on, "At every moment, I made the choice I thought was best, but once it was all over, those choices weighed on me, and I found myself wondering what might have happened if I'd chosen differently. I just wanted to explain that I had my own reasons and doubts at each moment, and that my feelings changed and wavered along the way."

Finally, he said, "'The Devil's Plan' is a program I'm grateful for because it taught me a lot. I hope you enjoy it through the final episode."

▶ John Park's Full Statement

Hello, everyone. Are you enjoying 'The Devil's Plan 3'?

As you watch the show, I see that there are many different opinions about my play. So I wanted to tell you what I was thinking when I played the game and how I arrived at my decisions.

(This isn't a request to refrain from criticizing my actions. I just thought that explaining in a little more detail what I was thinking and how I made my decisions at the time—things that weren't fully captured in the broadcast—might help you understand my play.)

First, Russian Roulette.

At the time, I judged that if a 4:2 setup emerged, it would be as good as certain that the two would be eliminated. I thought that if four people planned how to use their coins and acted on that plan, the other two would have almost no chance of winning. It felt as if the eliminated players had been decided before we even got to properly play the game.

But that day, I didn't see the Prison team and the Living Quarters team as separate teams. There was no pre-arranged alliance, either. I played the main match with Kyung-ryeol and Won-young, and Won-young even kept helping me so I wouldn't finish last. In that situation, I had no grounds to name the two of them for elimination.

When the game began, I shared information with the people on either side of me. But after a round or two, a 4:2 setup naturally took shape. Kyung-ryeol protested that it was unfair (quite persistently), and in the end, his sharp play won me over.

I wasn't trying to make some kind of righteous choice. I just felt uneasy and uncomfortable in that situation, and to shake off that discomfort, I declared that I would play individually without even asking Seok-jin, Jaejae, or Hyun-kyu what they thought. Looking back, it was hasty and selfish.

Late in the game, Hyun-kyu tried to communicate with me again.

At that moment, a lot of thoughts went through my mind.

Hyun-kyu had been the one arguing from the start that a 4:2 strategy was necessary. I thought I'd feel terrible if he were eliminated because I refused to share information at a crucial moment. At the same time, I also thought that if I turned down his request, we might become adversaries from then on.

And as the game drew to a close, I too became more and more reluctant to be eliminated. I'd said I would play individually, but when my own survival was at stake, I found myself wanting to work with someone after all.

After the game ended, I blamed myself and felt very sorry toward Jaejae and Seok-jin. Seok-jin was the only person there I was close to, and it upset me that my choice affected his elimination.

After that, I thought about all sorts of things.

In the name of survival, can any kind of gameplay be justified as long as it helps you stay in the game? If a strategy of the majority focusing its efforts on keeping a minority in check and isolating someone gives you an advantage, should it simply be accepted as normal? Conversely, should people who can't comfortably play that way avoid appearing on survival shows in the first place?

I still don't know.

I also want to talk about how I played in the games that followed.

I opposed the 4:2 strategy in Russian Roulette, but later tried to keep Dong-min in check, and in the Prison Match, I created a 3:1 setup against Seo Chul-gu.

To me, there was an important difference between these situations.

I think it's a perfectly reasonable strategy in a survival competition for several people to join forces to keep a strong competitor in check.

Dong-min wasn't simply the strongest individual player. As the leader of the Living Quarters team, he had the trust and support of the other players, and the team showed such strong teamwork that, honestly, I envied them. Since we were losing the main matches every day, we obviously needed to take action to change that momentum.

The 3:1 setup against Seo Chul-gu in the Prison Match also felt different to me from the 4:2 setup in Russian Roulette.

First, by that point, the Jang Dong-min faction and the Prison team faction had clearly formed. So, considering the setup for the next day's main match, it made no sense for us not to keep Chul-gu in check.

Second, while the 3:1 numbers were certainly a disadvantage, the Piggy Bank game is fundamentally a game where every player has to remember the numbers on every piggy bank. The pressure to get the answers right increases, but I thought that even if I were the only one being targeted, I could survive if my memory was above average among the four players. I think it's a game where you can overcome a numerical disadvantage through individual skill.

Russian Roulette was different. I thought that if four people planned in advance how to use their coins, it would be difficult for the other two to avoid elimination no matter how well they played. (Dong-min made a similar comment, too, I believe.)

That difference mattered to me.

I thought there was a difference between keeping a clear competitor in check and putting someone who isn't even particularly hostile toward you in a situation where they have almost no chance of winning. I also thought there was a difference between games where you can overcome a numerical disadvantage through skill and games where you can't.

But it's always difficult to decide exactly where to draw that line.

Of course, this is only my own standard, and I know some people may not agree with it at all. I also failed to apply it consistently at every moment. I had already made a choice in Russian Roulette that contradicted my words and actions.

Looking back, it was really difficult.

At every moment, I made the choice I thought was best, but once it was all over, those choices weighed on me, and I found myself wondering what might have happened if I'd chosen differently.

I just wanted to explain that I had my own reasons and doubts at each moment, and that my feelings changed and wavered along the way.

Thank you for reading this long post.

'The Devil's Plan' is a program I'm grateful for because it taught me a lot.

I hope you enjoy it through the final episode!

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.