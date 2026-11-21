[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, 51, brought his 22-year career as an active fighter to a close after a disappointing loss in his retirement bout against Chris Leben, whom he faced again after 16 years.

Choo lost to Chris Leben by a 1-2 split decision (28-29, 29-28, 28-29) after a three-round battle in the 89kg catchweight bout at the co-main event of “Black Combat 17: Vantablack,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the afternoon of the 21st.

At the bout, which drew intense interest after all 21,177 seats sold out within 55 minutes of tickets going on sale, Choo emerged wearing a judo gi with the South Korean and Japanese flags emblazoned side by side on its sleeves.

He headed to the cage with his mother, who held a portrait of his late father in her arms, and moved the crowd by bowing deeply toward the stands.

His wife, Yano Shiho, and daughter, Choo Sarang, along with numerous colleagues from the entertainment industry, were there to watch his final display of fighting spirit.

In the first round, Choo battered his opponent’s lower body with sharp low kicks. After securing a takedown, he landed a one-two combination to Leben’s face as Leben got back to his feet, taking the initiative.

In the second round, Leben closed the distance and landed a flurry of strikes, briefly putting Choo on the back foot. But in the final round, Choo mounted a fierce counterattack with high kicks and one-two combinations.

Late in the round, he lost his balance and staggered after a powerful low kick from Leben, but he refused to back down, trading strikes and making it to the final bell.

After the fight, Choo Sarang embraced Choo Sung-hoon inside the cage and burst into tears she had been holding back. Footage of her sobbing was captured, bringing the venue to tears.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.