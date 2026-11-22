[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon suffered a heartbreaking loss in his retirement bout, while his family, including his wife, Yano Shiho, and daughter, Choo Sarang, watched his final fight and wept.

On the 21st, Choo faced Chris Leben in a 89kg catchweight bout at the co-main event of “BLACK COMBAT 17: VANTABLACK,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The two fighters traded fierce strikes throughout all three rounds. Choo stood his ground and fought back until the final moments, but the judges declared Leben the winner by a 2-1 decision (28-29, 29-28, 28-29).

For Choo, it was both a rematch against Leben—who had submitted him at UFC 116 in 2010—16 years later and the final fight of his active career. Though he failed to avenge the loss, he went the distance for all three rounds and went out in a final blaze as a fighter.

That day, Choo entered wearing a judo uniform embroidered with the South Korean and Japanese flags on its sleeves, walking out to “Time to Say Goodbye.” His mother, holding a photograph of her late husband to her chest, firmly took her son’s hand, and they made their way to the cage together.

From the stands, his wife, Yano Shiho, and daughter, Choo Sarang, watched his final fight with tears in their eyes. Fellow entertainers and athletes, including Cha Seung-won, Kim Jong-kook, Son Suk-ku, Park Jin-young, Zico, father and son Yoon Min-soo and Yoon Hoo, Ahn Jae-hyun, and Kim Dong-hyun, also came to the venue to support Choo in his final bout.

Choo Sarang, who had tears in her eyes from the moment her father entered, climbed into the cage after the fight, hugged him tightly, and burst into tears.

Choo announced that he would donate all of the fight purse he received that day to younger mixed martial arts fighters who will compete in the future. He then said, “Sarang, my baby. No allowance this time. I’m sorry. Next time, Dad will work hard and give you some allowance.”

Then, looking overcome with emotion, Choo shouted, “I, Choo Sung-hoon, had an XX fun life in mixed martial arts,” bidding a final farewell to his 22-year career as a fighter.

Park Jin-young, who watched the fight in person, showed his support in a post: “Sung-hoon, you’ve already won by taking on the challenge. I’m so happy to be here with you. Go, Choo Sung-hoon!”

Chef Jung Ho-young also shared his emotion, saying, “Choo Sung-hoon’s final fight before retirement. You worked so hard. I got a little teary at the end.”

Lee Sol-i, wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared her thoughts after watching Choo’s final fight: “I think the sight of Choo Sung-hoon ending his career with his family by his side will stay with me for a long time. It made me think that a person’s whole life was up there in that ring. I’m grateful and honored to have been able to watch that final moment from the same place.”

Choo, who entered the mixed martial arts scene in 2004, retired after this fight with a career record of 16 wins and 8 losses. Though he couldn’t end his final bout with a victory, he said goodbye to the cage to warm applause from his family and around 20,000 spectators.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.