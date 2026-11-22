[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Hye Eun-yi opened up about the heartbreaking story of being separated from her 6-year-old daughter after her first divorce and not living together again until 30 years later.

On the 21st, MBN’s ‘Dongchimi’ discussed the topic ‘The Best of My Eventful Life.’

That day, Hye Eun-yi began telling her story, saying, “I’ve been through so many difficult things and lived through one hardship after another. I really have led an eventful life.”

Hye Eun-yi said, “I was faced with having to get divorced before I’d even been married for a year. There was talk of whether I would be given the child or not, and in the end, I filed a lawsuit.”

She said she even filed a lawsuit over custody to bring her daughter to live with her. “The other side spoke cruelly to my young daughter, saying things like, ‘You can’t see your mom,’ and ‘You’ll be punished if you meet your mom,’” she revealed.

She went on to say, “My daughter would always ask me, ‘How old do I have to be before I can ride the bus by myself?’ When I asked her why she was asking that, she said, ‘Then I’ll be able to go see Mom.’”

Hye Eun-yi recalled, “When we met during the day and it was time to part, my daughter would say, ‘Mom, you go first. I’ll watch you leave, then I’ll go.’ I had to leave my child behind, so every time I went back, I was crying.”

When her daughter was in kindergarten, she would sometimes lie that she was sick because she wanted to see her mother. Recalling that time, Hye Eun-yi said, “My heart wasn’t just torn apart; it was crushed,” moving those who heard her story.

It was only 30 years after she parted from her daughter when the girl was 6 that they were able to live together again. Hye Eun-yi said, “Her father sent her to me, and she lived with me before getting married.” She added, “What I’m grateful for is that my daughter doesn’t have a dark side. Now she’s living with a good husband, so all the hardships have disappeared.”

She expressed her deep affection for her children, saying, “I spent almost 40 years paying off debt, but that’s nothing now that I have a daughter and a son,” and, “I even feel that all that hardship was worth it.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.