[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon, who suffered a narrow decision loss in his retirement fight, vowed to make a strong start to the second chapter of his life, sharing his heavy-hearted feelings as he leaves active competition.

On the 22nd, Choo posted a lengthy farewell message on his personal social media account, writing, “My 48 years in martial arts are now coming to an end.”

Earlier, on the 21st, Choo faced Chris Leben in a rematch 16 years in the making at the co-main event of “Black Combat 17: Vantablack,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After a fierce three-round battle, he lost by a 1-2 split decision, bringing his 22-year career as a professional fighter to a close.

Choo shared his heartfelt reflections, saying, “Thanks to all of you, I was able to make it this far. Right now, all I feel is gratitude,” and, “I sincerely thank South Korea and all the fans who have supported me until now.”

He also did not hide how he honestly felt right after the loss.

“Life is not always made up of good moments. I, too, am going through a difficult and heartbreaking time right now,” he wrote. “But I believe that a person’s true worth is revealed not when they win, but only when they lose.” His words struck a deep chord.

Finally, Choo added a resolute message: “Whether I make the life ahead of me better or make it the opposite is ultimately up to me. I will not be swayed by those around me; I will simply believe in myself and keep moving forward. My fighting career ends here, but my life is not over yet. Now, this is just the beginning.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.