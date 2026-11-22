[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young, who is set to remarry in December, found herself caught up in unexpected speculation that she was pregnant before marriage after TV personality Hong Jin-kyung’s sharp instincts put her on the spot.

On the 21st, a Shorts video titled ‘Mountain-Grit-Style Girls’ Talk: In-young’s Belly Pooch’ was posted on the TEO YouTube channel.

In the video, Hong Jin-kyung, Seo In-young, actress Lee Sun-bin and YouTuber Lee Yeon shared a meal and spoke candidly before setting out on the main hiking trail.

That day, Seo In-young told Hong Jin-kyung, “It’s already been more than eight months since I stopped eating ramen. And yet, my belly just won’t go down,” opening up about her struggles with dieting.

Hong Jin-kyung listened closely, then remarked, “There must be something you’re definitely putting in your mouth,” and unconsciously reached toward Seo In-young’s belly. But right after touching it, Hong looked momentarily startled and began to suspect Seo might be pregnant.

Seo In-young immediately picked up on the unusual look in Hong Jin-kyung’s eyes and strongly denied the pregnancy rumor, waving both hands as she said, “No, seriously. There’s absolutely no way.”

But Hong Jin-kyung remained suspicious and wouldn’t back down. “That’s not a belly that’s just sticking out because you’ve gained weight. Go get tested right now,” she said, adding, “You could get into serious trouble if you go up the mountain in this condition for no reason. Something’s not right with your belly.”

Eventually cornered, Seo In-young gave an unfiltered, decidedly adults-only explanation to the effect that she and her fiancé had been intimate for a long time, prompting an instant uproar.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to remarry on December 26 to a businessman six years her senior, embarking on a new chapter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.