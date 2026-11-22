[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Kang Jae-joon had the studio in stitches by revealing an unbelievable story about his colleague Shin Ki-ru’s love of taxis.

On the afternoon of the 21st, Kang Jae-joon cited regular slow running as the key to losing weight from 120 kg to the 80-kg range on JTBC’s variety show Knowing Bros.

When Seo Jang-hoon wondered who Jae-joon ran with, asking, “Who on earth does Jae-joon run with?”, Kang Jae-joon firmly ruled out two possibilities: “It’s definitely not Hong Yoon-hwa or Shin Ki-ru.”

When Seo Jang-hoon chimed in, saying, “From what I’ve seen on the show, Yoon-hwa at least does walk,” Kang Jae-joon launched into a full-fledged exposé.

“Shin Ki-ru takes a taxi no matter what, even to travel a mere 50 meters,” Kang Jae-joon revealed, adding, “It’s not even flat ground—it’s downhill, and still Shin Ki-ru calls a taxi.” His story had everyone laughing.

Kim Shin-young, who was nearby, added to the testimony and made the story more credible: “The destination was clearly visible to the naked eye, but Shin Ki-ru insisted on taking a taxi there anyway.”

Kang Jae-joon then shared an extraordinary story that had the cast in stitches: “Shin Ki-ru once took a solo trip to Fukuoka, Japan, and I heard the taxi fares alone came to a whopping 700,000 won while there.”

Kang Jae-joon also spoke candidly about his roller-coaster weight history that day. When Kim Shin-young began, “It seems to me the yo-yo effect may have come and gone a little, and maybe it’s back again,” Kang Jae-joon said, “I once weighed as much as 120 kg. I got really determined and lost weight down to 83 kg. Then the yo-yo effect came back and I gained weight to 102 kg, but now I’m maintaining 84 kg.”

He went on to say, “My final goal for this year is to get below 77 kg,” and firmly vowed, “I’ll make sure I reach my target weight by December 31.” He also said he had run 15 km using slow running on the day of the recording, drawing admiration.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.