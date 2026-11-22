[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and painter Solbi is set to reveal both the almost excessive meticulousness and the romantic, devoted side of her fiancé, actor Lee Kyu-han, whom she has promised to marry next April.

Solbi, whose recent marriage announcement with Lee Kyu-han has set the entertainment world abuzz, will appear as a special MC on SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, also known as Miusae, airing at 9 p.m. on the 22nd, and share the full story of their relationship.

In a previously recorded episode, Solbi shared the behind-the-scenes story of how she and Lee Kyu-han, whom she first met on a dating show, came to form a real-life marital bond.

The two met on the third season of Seeking Old Connections, which aired on KBS Joy and KBS 2TV from July to September 2025, but did not become the final couple on the show, leaving viewers disappointed.

Solbi will candidly share how she felt right after Lee Kyu-han did not choose her in the final selection, as well as the dramatic turn of events that led her to open her heart to him after his persistent expressions of affection and sincerity at gatherings following the show, capturing the studio's attention.

Solbi caused a stir by revealing an anecdote about Lee Kyu-han's unusual obsession with cleanliness, as he is known as one of the entertainment industry's neatest men.

Whenever Lee Kyu-han visited Solbi's home, he reportedly took care of all the household chores for her, from cleaning and laundry to washing the dishes.

Solbi said, "When I offered to wash the dishes myself, Lee Kyu-han kept stopping me, saying, 'Use your precious hands only when you're painting,'" sparking envy among the Momvengers.

But his excessive neatness sometimes led to unexpected incidents. Solbi shocked and amused the studio by revealing that Lee Kyu-han even did something beyond imagination—'this'—at the moment of their first kiss.

The revelation has viewers curious about what surprising thing Lee Kyu-han, the ultimate neat freak, did just before their first kiss.

Also to be revealed is the nerve-racking episode in which Solbi introduced Lee Kyu-han to her mother before the two had even officially started dating.

Lee Kyu-han's one decisive remark that instantly won over even Solbi's mother, who was taken aback by the sudden appearance of her daughter's 'guy she was seeing,' will also be revealed in the broadcast.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.