[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Seo-jin was surprised by the unexpected charm of BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

On the 20th, SBS's Friday variety show My Grumpy Secretary released footage of Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu looking after its new 'my star,' BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

When Jisoo appeared, Kim Kwang-kyu exclaimed, “As expected, a world star.” Lee Seo-jin also smiled, dimples and all, and said, “What a wonderful day.”

Kim Kwang-kyu was moved and asked, “Isn't this the first time a world star has appeared on My Grumpy Secretary?” Lee Seo-jin agreed, saying, “This show is in a league of its own.” Jisoo smiled warmly at the two men's welcome.

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu stepped up their service to match the world star. The two practiced cheering in unison with the fans for Jisoo's new-song performance. Kim Kwang-kyu then personally took on the role of bodyguard, shouting, “Please make way. My star is coming through,” so Jisoo could move around comfortably.

Kim Kwang-kyu was newly surprised to learn that all the lyrics to Jisoo's new song were in English. Lee Seo-jin replied as if it were obvious: “She's a world star.”

Taking the stage with My Grumpy Secretary looking after her, Jisoo shouted “Louder” (“louder”) to the fans. Lee Seo-jin looked quite surprised when she straightforwardly pronounced the English word as “laurel.” He then made everyone laugh by saying, “She has a pretty boisterous personality.”

Jisoo also visited an indoor sports theme park with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu. Despite her princess-like looks, she fearlessly took on a range of sports activities, showing off her unexpected charm.

Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-kyu repeatedly shouted, “Help me!” and Lee Seo-jin also complained, “I'm getting stressed out.”

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, whose average age is 58, even got into an intense physical tussle in front of Jisoo. Watching them, Jisoo laughed brightly and said, “My dopamine is through the roof,” drawing laughs.

My Grumpy Secretary, featuring Jisoo, will air on the 27th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.