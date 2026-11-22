[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Nara, winner of “Kill It,” revealed why she held a wedding in a 500-pyeong rice paddy with Yurim, her same-sex partner of eight years, and how both sets of parents reacted.

On the 19th, a video titled “A Rice-Field Wedding With 3 Million Views—Curious?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Nara and Domaenijeol.”

In the video, Kim Nara and Yurim answered questions about their wedding, held on the 1st in a rice paddy in Hoengseong County, Gangwon Province.

Kim Nara said she had been inspired by an overseas fashion show when deciding to hold the wedding in a rice paddy. She explained, “I thought it would be nice if the wedding felt like a fashion show. I wanted to do something stylish and different from everyone else, and while looking for references, I said, ‘Let’s do it Korean-style, in a rice paddy.’” She added, “Rather than thinking of it as a wedding, we started planning it with the mindset of event planners.”

The two reportedly rented a rice paddy spanning 500 pyeong for the wedding. Kim Nara said, “We paid the rental fee after factoring in all the costs, including what we’d incur from selling the rice after the harvest.”

They also shared what they experienced while preparing for the wedding. Kim Nara said, “When we first approached people, we sometimes heard, ‘Are you a female couple?’ and ‘We’ve never worked with a female couple before.’ But after they agreed to go ahead, everyone called us ‘brides.’ It felt cringey, so I asked them to call us by our names instead.” Yurim added, “I don’t think anything unpleasant happened.”

Asked whether same-sex couples can legally register their marriages, they replied, “We can’t, so what can we do?” Kim Nara said that, for now, she had no plans to go abroad to register their marriage.

She also shared how both sets of parents reacted. Kim Nara said, “My parents had known her for a long time, so they were like, ‘So you’re getting married. When are you going to do it? Just handle it yourselves.’”

She shared an amusing anecdote, adding, “My mother invests in stocks, and when I told her, ‘I said on the show that we’re getting married, so we have to do it soon,’ she said, ‘Can’t you do it when the market gets better? I’m not in the mood right now.’”

Yurim said, “My mother had known for a long time, and my father found out just before I appeared on the show. When I first told him, my father and I both cried. But they were positive tears. He cried as if to say, ‘Why did you even worry about telling us?’ After that, we got ready for the wedding in no time.”

Meanwhile, Kim Nara, a stylist and fashion influencer, won the title of the show’s overall champion on tvN’s fashion creator survival program “Kill It: Style Creator War,” which wrapped up last July. In her acceptance speech, she described Yurim as her most wonderful partner and manager and revealed their plans to marry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.