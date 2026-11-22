[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Sul Woon-do shared an update on his son, Lee Seung-hyun, who is currently active as a trot singer.

On the 21st, a video titled 'Sul Woon-do's First Dongmyo Tour! It's Heaven Here~' was released on Sul Woon-do's YouTube channel, 'Woon-do Joa.'

That day, Sul Woon-do decided to enjoy a one-on-one date with Lee Seung-hyun for the first time. First, Lee introduced himself to the camera as “Lee Seung-hyun, a trot singer by nature who is currently active as a trot singer.”

He said, “My father is so busy that we haven’t spent much time together as a family. I’d never even thought about spending a whole day alone together. It feels awkward just thinking about it. He and I haven’t talked much. He can’t even have one drink, so we can’t have a heart-to-heart, and we have different hobbies.”

Ahead of his date with Sul Woon-do, Lee Seung-hyun said, “Knowing what my father is like, I prepared a pledge,” and read its terms: “1. The son has all the decision-making power. 2. Every time he voices a complaint, he gives me 100,000 won in allowance as a fine. 3. Dad pays all the expenses today.” In other words, Lee would lead the itinerary, while Sul Woon-do would cover the costs.

When Sul Woon-do grumbled, “My son has money in the bank, but he refuses to spend it no matter what,” Lee Seung-hyun joked, “Actually, I don’t have any gigs, so I came out to make money,” prompting laughter.

After Sul Woon-do finished signing autographs, father and son headed to Dongmyo, a hot spot, where they shopped, ate street food and made precious memories.

After his date with his son, Sul Woon-do shared his thoughts: “I felt sorry that we hadn’t spent time together like this sooner. Thanks to YouTube, I think my son and I have grown closer and bonded more deeply.”

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-hyun debuted as a member of F.Cuz in 2010 and joined M.Pire in 2013, continuing his activities. After the group disbanded, he began working as a trot singer.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com]

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.