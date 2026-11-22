[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Kim Ji-hye shared the story behind her younger daughter's admission to Sunhwa Arts High School.

On the 20th, a video titled “The rigorous self-care routine of 48-year-old Kim Ji-hye, who never ages” was released on the Hello Life YouTube channel.

While touring Kim Ji-hye's home that day, the production crew took notice of a large artwork across from the entrance. Kim explained why she bought it, saying, “There was a big trend among mothers of students preparing for entrance exams because they said having this would help with their children's admissions.”

When the crew exclaimed, “So it worked,” Kim proudly replied, “That's right. After Hyei bought this painting, she went to Sunhwa Arts Middle School and Sunhwa Arts High School.”

She added that the artwork had a special connection to Hyei: its signature and date showed when it was completed, and the date was exactly the same as Hyei's birthday.

Works painted by her younger daughter hung throughout the house, and the spacious, sunlit living room also caught the eye.

Kim married fellow comedian Park Jun-hyung in 2005, and they have two daughters. Their older daughter is reportedly attending Kyung Hee University, while their younger daughter is attending Sunhwa Arts High School.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.