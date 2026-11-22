[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan mentioned his own car, which is worth nearly 200 million won.

On the 21st, a video titled “A Car Ride in Utah, USA” was released on Do Kyung-wan’s YouTube channel, DoJang TV.

Do Kyung-wan headed to Utah in the United States to attend a test-drive event for German premium automotive brand A. He said, “I’ll drive the car myself for two nights and three days and try everything (various things). I’ll tell you what’s good is good and what’s not good is not good,” previewing an honest review of the test drive.

The next day, he drove A’s new car himself and said, “The car I currently drive is also from A. When you compare them, they’re only one number apart, but this one feels much more substantial. It’s not a light car. If it were a classical singer, this car would feel like a baritone two tones lower.” He expressed his satisfaction.

Do Kyung-wan mentioned the model of his car, which drew attention after it was reported to be an SUV priced at around 190 million won.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. In 2024, the couple made headlines when they bought a luxury penthouse in Yongsan District, Seoul, for approximately 12 billion won, paying the full amount in cash. They reportedly made a 7 billion won profit when they sold Nine One Hannam, where they had previously lived.

Recently, on the KBS2 variety show “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” he staged scenes such as collecting water from the children’s toilet to reuse for flushing and turning off the air conditioning in the height of summer to save on maintenance fees, and was criticized for “poverty cosplay.” He also disclosed that only 254,795 won remained in his bank account at the time. A complaint has also been filed through the e-People portal requesting a review of whether the program maintained objectivity in its coverage of Do Kyung-wan’s financial situation.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.