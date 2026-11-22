[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kang Seung-won, who appeared as 'Triple Star' in season 1 of Netflix's Culinary Class Wars, is getting remarried.

On the 21st, Kang Seung-won announced his marriage by sharing a photo on social media of himself with his bride-to-be.

He said, "I have decided to spend my life with someone who has quietly stayed by my side like the warmth of spring at every moment and embraced me despite my shortcomings."

He then expressed his affection for his bride-to-be, calling her "someone I'm grateful to, who always gives unwavering warmth to someone who struggles to express themselves—me—and has become a sanctuary I can lean on like a sturdy tree."

Kang Seung-won added, "We've decided to hold the ceremony quietly, with family members from both sides and close acquaintances in attendance. I ask for your understanding."

Earlier, Kang Seung-won appeared under the name 'Triple Star' on season 1 of Netflix's Culinary Class Wars, released in 2024, and made a name for himself with the public. However, after the show, he was embroiled in controversy over his private life with his ex-wife and reported to police on suspicion of occupational embezzlement. After an investigation lasting about a year, he was cleared of the allegations in September 2025.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.