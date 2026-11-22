[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Ki-chan reveals everything about his buzzworthy “pharmacy busking.”

SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing on the 22nd, will for the first time reveal the single life of singer Lee Ki-chan, beloved for hit songs such as “Cold” and “Beauty,” as well as the behind-the-scenes story of his pharmacy busking, which took social media by storm.

Singer and actor Lee Ki-chan recently appeared in a studio recording of SBS’s My Little Old Boy. When his home, where he lives alone, was shown, people in the studio reacted warmly, saying, “Didn’t this become a huge topic on social media recently?” Now in his 31st year since debut, Lee Ki-chan has previously gone around to pharmacies himself to promote his songs and started busking. A busking video dubbed “Gamgichan” spread across all kinds of social media and caused a sensation. True to his reputation as the singer loved for his hit song “Cold,” Lee Ki-chan caught attention by installing things throughout his home to help him avoid catching a cold. Viewers are eager to see what his daily life is like, revealed on television for the first time.

Lee Ki-chan then began serious preparations for his pharmacy busking, catching attention by handling everything himself, from securing a busking venue and promoting the performance to even doing his own hair and makeup. When he arrived at the pharmacy, he moved the performance equipment by himself as if he were used to it and even took charge of setting up the stage.

A little later, an unexpected situation arose during the busking as an audience gathered on the spot. According to reports, the studio, watching what unfolded, couldn’t stop laughing and exclaimed, “Is this even possible?” Lee Ki-chan was briefly flustered but soon handled the situation with the ease of a pro, earning everyone’s admiration.

After finishing his pharmacy busking, Lee Ki-chan headed to an unexpected location, dressed up in a suit—a departure from his usual style. He took on a performance completely different from the busking he had done until then. His heartfelt performance, singing with all his might, reportedly moved the studio, whose members couldn’t help but cheer him on. Viewers are left wondering where Lee Ki-chan made his next stop after the pharmacy.

Lee Ki-chan’s eventful busking scenes, which had viewers rooting for the singer who “falls seven times and gets up eight,” can be seen on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing Sunday the 22nd at 9 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.