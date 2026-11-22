[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] The wife, 14 years older and remarkably youthful in appearance, has captured attention after asking her husband to live apart, prompting interest in the reasons behind her request.

Episode 192 of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” (hereafter, “Marriage Hell”), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 23, features the “Daepo couple,” who overcame a 14-year age gap. The two tied the knot after learning they were expecting a child just three months into their relationship, when the husband was a 26-year-old soldier. The wife later lived in Daegu while her husband lived in Pohang, and they spent eight years as a weekend couple before moving in together. But after just two years, they are reportedly considering living apart again. What on earth happened to the “Daepo couple,” whose encounters seem to always end in conflict?

The “Daepo couple” spent eight years living as a weekend couple. The wife reportedly caused a stir in the studio when she appeared that day, thanks to her remarkably youthful looks. Believing the family could not live apart forever, she temporarily left behind the job she had held for nearly 20 years and the familiar surroundings she had built her life in, and went to Pohang, where her husband lived. She thought the whole family would be happier living together, but just two years after they moved in together, she is appealing to live apart, saying, “I want to go back to Daegu with the children.” Her plea has left viewers puzzled.

In the observation footage, the wife is seen frequently switching off the lights and air conditioner at home. At the supermarket, she carefully compares not only product prices but also prices per 100 grams, drawing attention. The MCs cannot hide their concern as she agonizes for a long time over what to buy, unable to put things in her cart as she pleases. Even with her husband’s salary as a bus driver and her parental leave pay, the household budget remains tight every month. What heartbreaking circumstances drove the “Daepo” wife to such extreme frugality?

Throughout their grocery shopping, the wife worries about spending but repeatedly brings up choices her husband made in the past. The husband, in turn, gets heated, saying she keeps bringing up things that cannot be undone and blaming him for every problem: “Don’t just keep lamenting like that!” Why does he raise his voice at a wife who is trying to save every penny?

In the end, the wife tearfully tells her husband, “I think we’re just destined to live apart.” She wants to live apart again, while he wants to avoid the family being separated once more. The reason the “Daepo couple” is again on the brink of separation will be revealed in episode 192 of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 23.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.