[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Hwasa lit up the ‘2026 MAMA AWARDS.’ After taking home two trophies, she also drew admiration with her commanding performance.

Hwasa won the Best Vocal Performance Solo and Best Song Top 10 awards for ‘Good Goodbye’ at the ‘2026 MAMA AWARDS,’ held on the 21st at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. The awards made the achievement all the more meaningful, clearly demonstrating the presence she has built through her distinctive musical style and peerless performances.

Called to the stage as an award recipient that day, Hwasa expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for giving me so much love throughout this year.” She added, “‘Good Goodbye’ took a great many people’s help to come out. Since I didn’t achieve this on my own, I want to share the honor of this award with them.”

Hwasa also showed her affection for her fans, saying, “I’m so grateful to the fools, my Moomoos (the official name of my fandom), who helped me get here.” She added a heartfelt message: “I’ll work hard to keep bringing you good songs for a long, long time, so your souls won’t be hurt.”

Hwasa also captivated the audience with a commanding stage. She made a lively entrance with ‘So Cute,’ moving around the venue and radiating bright energy. She then performed ‘Good Goodbye’ amid spectacular staging, creating another legendary moment with live vocals that drew admiration and her relaxed stage presence.

‘Good Goodbye,’ which gave Hwasa a career high, became a bona fide sensation after its initial release on October 15 last year, setting a new record for a ‘perfect all-kill’ (PAK) by topping all of South Korea’s major music charts.

According to iChart, an online music ranking chart that combines daily, weekly and real-time rankings from six major music platforms—Melon, Genie, Bugs, YouTube Music, FLO and VIBE—‘Good Goodbye’ recorded a total of 750 PAKs.

It ranked second on the all-time PAK list, behind HUNTR/X’s ‘Golden’ (1,484 times), and was the highest-ranking song by a South Korean singer other than HUNTR/X. Other achievements included a triple crown on SBS’s ‘Inkigayo,’ five wins on music shows, six Circle Chart wins, two consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Korea’s newly launched Billboard Korea Hot 100, and its first No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

The music video, which features remarkable chemistry with actor Park Jeong-min, recently surpassed 200 million views and continues to receive ardent love from fans.

Hwasa’s success extended beyond South Korea to overseas stages. This past September, she became the first K-pop solo female artist to perform at ‘Rock in Rio 2026,’ held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, showcasing the stature of a leading K-pop diva.

At the festival, one of the world’s largest music events, Hwasa’s peerless performance earned her second place in the ‘Best Performance’ category for ‘Rock in Rio 2026,’ as selected by the prominent local outlet G1. She ranked behind legendary pop star Elton John, earning recognition for her presence as a global artist and the polish of her performance.

Hwasa’s win at the ‘2026 MAMA AWARDS’ is a meaningful result of the distinctive individuality and musical achievements she has pursued as an artist, as well as the public’s response to them. Having quietly forged her own path since her debut and grown into a singular artist, Hwasa has reached a new peak in her singing career, raising expectations for the musical journey ahead.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.