[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Chaeryeong of the group ITZY broke into tears as she revealed that her mother was battling cancer.

Aired on the 21st, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Omniscient Interfering View” showed Chaeryeong visiting a jjimjilbang with her older sister, singer Lee Chae-yeon, formerly of IZ*ONE.

That day, Chaeryeong called her mother. Her mother said, “I used to wish for you all to do well, but now my wish is to see your faces more often,” and added, “Mom’s thinking has changed. Hasn’t there been a change of heart?”

It turned out that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer this summer. Because of her world tour, Chaeryeong had been unable to stay by her mother’s side. She first saw her mother after the diagnosis at an ITZY fan meeting, where mother and daughter hugged tightly and burst into tears.

Chaeryeong explained, “She’s still undergoing treatment. They’re still trying to find the primary site. It’s a somewhat rare cancer,” adding, “It’s a sarcoma found in the lungs. Usually, cancer is found in the lungs after it has spread there, but in my mom’s case, it was first found in her lungs, so they’re continuing to do CT scans to find where it started.”

Lee Chae-yeon confessed, “I had a really hard time after Mom got sick,” adding, “It was a busy time, and Mom was hospitalized, and I went back and forth between work and the hospital.” Chaeryeong said, “I was overseas, so imagine how anxious I felt,” and added, “I thought, ‘I might have to say goodbye to Mom sooner than I expected,’” prompting sympathy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.