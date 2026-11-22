[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Photographer Kove Lee documented 10 years in photographs, from his relationship with Sora Choi through their marriage and the birth of their daughter.

The third episode of MBC's variety show "Omniscient Obsession View" (planned by No Si-yong, directed by Jae-Uk Jeon, Jung Dong-sik and Kim Ik-hwan, written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon, hereafter "Obsession View"), airing today (the 22nd), follows the preparations for a special photo exhibition that Kove Lee, top model Sora Choi's husband and a renowned fashion photographer, is putting together for his wife and daughter.

That day, Kove Lee begins preparing for the exhibition by bringing out photos of Sora Choi that he took over the past 10 years. From before they began dating to their everyday life after marriage, Kove Lee carried his camera at every moment he shared with his wife. It is astonishing that he has amassed such an extensive archive, with as many as 100,000 photos of Sora Choi alone. His deep love for his wife is apparent as he revisits the memories captured in each photograph and chooses which works to include in the exhibition.

Kove Lee's sincerity is also evident in the preparations for the exhibition. Even in an age when digital photography is the norm, he insists on the distinctive feel of film cameras and goes through the analog process of printing photos himself in a darkroom. The many images captured by this "photo fanatic," who cherishes every step from shooting to printing, as well as the final results, leave viewers curious about which photographs will fill the exhibition.

Above all, Kove Lee never put down his camera even when Sora Choi gave birth, staying by his wife's side and capturing the moment their daughter Choi came into the world. For him, the camera was not merely a tool for taking pictures but another way of preserving his family's precious moments. Photos showing Sora Choi and newborn Choi will be revealed, prompting interest in why Kove Lee could not stop taking photos over the past 10 years.

Viewers are eager to see what kind of photo exhibition will bring together 10 years of memories spanning dating, marriage and childbirth, and what the final chapter of the exhibition featuring photos of Sora Choi and daughter Choi will look like. The third episode of MBC's "Omniscient Obsession View" airs today, Sunday the 22nd, at 6:05 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.