[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Min-jung drew attention after sharing a photo taken by her 11-year-old son.

On the 22nd, Lee Min-jung posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “A photo my son took. My first-ever flower pose, and not embarrassed.”

The photo shows Lee Min-jung showing off her beauty while striking a flower pose. Lee Min-jung, who said it was her first time striking the pose in front of her son, added the witty caption “Not embarrassed,” drawing laughs.

She also shared a photo showing the back of her daughter, who couldn’t take her eyes off an ornate teddy bear. The adorable everyday moment, with her daughter looking just like her mother, brought smiles to viewers.

Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.