Photo source: Jeon Ji-yoon's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Jeon Ji-yoon, formerly of the group 4Minute, will become the team's second member to marry, after HyunA.

Jeon Ji-yoon will marry a non-celebrity man four years her senior at a location in Seoul on the 22nd. Her future husband is an office worker, and the two will tie the knot after dating quietly for about a year.

At the wedding that day, 4Minute member Heo Ga-yoon will give a congratulatory speech and wish the couple well in their life together. When Jeon Ji-yoon announced her marriage earlier, Heo Ga-yoon showed how fond she is of her by commenting, “Congratulations, don’t go. Still, congratulations. Don’t leave.”

Jeon Ji-yoon announced her marriage herself through her social media on the 4th. At the time, she said, “I’m getting married in November,” adding, “Now that the day has come when I can say the word ‘marriage’ in my life, I feel a little embarrassed and excited.”

Speaking of her future husband, she said, “My partner is even more wonderful than I am and has a warm heart,” adding, “I’ll continue working hard on my writing as a writer and become someone who knows how to share the love I’ve received.”

She added, “At every year-end, I used to listen to carols to savor the excitement, but I don’t think I’ll need to listen to them this year. Please look upon me with warmth. I’m always grateful.”

Jeon Ji-yoon will thus become the second 4Minute member to marry. HyunA previously married singer Yong Jun-hyung in October 2024.

Jeon Ji-yoon debuted with 4Minute in 2009 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including “HOT ISSUE,” “Muzik,” “Mirror Mirror,” “What’s Your Name?,” and “Crazy.”

After the group disbanded in 2016, she pursued a solo career, and in 2019 continued her music career as the vocalist and singer-songwriter for the band Present. More recently, she has also been working as a writer, penning web novels under a pen name.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.