[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Rain revealed details of his married life with Kim Tae-hee, expressing his enduring affection.

Bi and Sung Si-kyung will appear on JTBC’s “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” airing at 8:50 p.m. on the 22nd.

Bi is making a return appearance on the show for the first time in about 10 years. Host Kim Sung-joo recalled that news of Bi’s marriage to Kim Tae-hee had been reported the day after his appearance back then, and expressed disappointment, saying, “Why didn’t you give me a heads-up?”

Bi revealed why he had been unable to announce the news of his marriage and shared behind-the-scenes details from that time. He also showed his affectionate side as a husband, saying, “I’m moved every morning,” and shared an update on parenting as a father of two daughters, saying, “I never miss a sports day.”

Bi’s refrigerator will also be shown on television for the first time as he enters his 10th year of marriage. It was revealed that Kim Tae-hee personally stocked the refrigerator with ingredients the day before filming. Bi mentioned ingredients he had started making sure to eat thanks to Kim Tae-hee and introduced food she had made herself, once again showing his affectionate side. He added that he often cooks and said, “My wife likes all the dishes I make,” which also made Sung Si-kyung envious.

Park Eun-young and Kim Poong will face off to prepare dishes that satisfy all five of Bi’s senses ahead of his December concert. Before they even start cooking, the two try to gain the upper hand with dazzling dance moves. Watching the cooking process, Bi admires one inventive idea, saying, “I should try that at home.”

Meanwhile, Bi married actor Kim Tae-hee in 2017, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.