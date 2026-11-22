[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The team behind the YouTube web variety show 'Pinggyego' included actor Go Kyung-pyo, who recently suspended his broadcasting activities after a drunk-driving accident, on its awards nominee list. After controversy erupted, it removed him from the list and apologized.

On the 22nd, the 'Pinggyego' production team said, "There were aspects of the voting post preparation that we did not review thoroughly enough. After confirming this, we removed the person in question from the Popular Star Award nominee list."

It went on to say, "We apologize for causing concern. We will be more careful in conducting the awards ceremony in the future," and bowed its head.

Earlier that day, the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun announced the nominees in six categories for the 4th Pinggyego Awards.

Controversy arose after Go Kyung-pyo, who had recently caused an uproar with a drunk-driving accident and suspended his activities, was named a Rising Popular Star Award nominee. As the broadcasting industry moved to erase traces of Go Kyung-pyo, criticism mounted that it was inappropriate to nominate him just eight days after the DUI accident.

The production team ultimately acknowledged that its review had been inadequate, removed Go Kyung-pyo from the nominee list, and issued an official apology.

Earlier, in the early hours of the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving under the influence in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when he collided with a garbage truck that was on the road. His blood alcohol concentration at the time exceeded 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation, and an employee of a cleaning company sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Go Kyung-pyo later acknowledged responsibility for driving under the influence and announced that he would suspend his activities, saying he would work diligently to make amends for the harm caused and cooperate with the police investigation. Afterward, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo,' tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' 'Bogum Magical 2,' and other shows moved to erase traces of Go Kyung-pyo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.