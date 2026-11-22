[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Japanese broadcaster Sayuri Fujita revealed that she had waited nearly four years while asking a former boyfriend to marry her and have a child, eventually even asking him for sperm.

On the 18th, Sayuri Fujita heard the concerns of a woman in her 40s whose boyfriend of seven years was putting off marriage on the YouTube channel “Sayuri Imnida.”

The woman said that whenever she brought up marriage, her boyfriend replied, “We’re happy as we are now, so why do we have to get married?” She admitted that after such a long relationship, she found it hard to break up with him.

Sayuri Fujita said the situation was similar to her own past experience: “That was exactly the same situation as mine. Isn’t this my story?” She added that she, too, had once waited nearly four years for a boyfriend.

She explained, “I wasn’t asking him to marry me. I said, ‘Let’s have a baby, let’s have a baby.’ I asked him for sperm.”

She stressed that there was no need to keep waiting for someone who had no intention of getting married. Comparing the pain of breaking up now to having a fingernail pulled out and breaking up 10 years later to having a finger cut off, Sayuri Fujita advised that the longer someone puts off a breakup, the more deeply they may be hurt.

She also said to set a specific deadline to find out whether the other person intends to get married. Sayuri Fujita said, “I’d say, ‘Say you’ll marry me by midnight on April 1, and if you don’t register our marriage, I’ll break up with you.’” She added that if the other person still couldn’t make a decision, it was important to take a firm stance by cutting off contact and ending the relationship.

In November 2020, Sayuri Fujita received a sperm donation in Japan and gave birth to her son, Zen. After choosing to have a child without getting married, she became a single mother by choice. She now shares glimpses of her daily life with her son through television appearances and YouTube.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.