[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] BigBang member Taeyang burst into tears as he expressed his gratitude for his wife Min Hyo-rin’s devotion.

Taeyang was named the winner of “Best Dance Performance – Male Solo (BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE SOLO)” at the “2026 MAMA AWARDS” (hereafter “2026 MAMA”), held on the 21st.

Taking the stage, he began, “When else would I ever receive an award like this? I hope you’ll understand if I make my acceptance speech a little long.” He continued, “My beloved wife, Min Hyo-rin, you have shown me what true love is through so much devotion and support, closest to me yet out of sight, so that artist Taeyang can shine at his brightest. I sincerely thank you,” he added, bursting into tears. Overcome with emotion, he was unable to speak for a while.

He also revealed his affection for his son, saying through tears, “Last week was our son’s birthday, but Dad was busy and couldn’t be with you. I’m truly sorry. Happy birthday, my son. I truly love you.” He then composed himself, saying, “I’m sorry. I’m being silly.”

This was the first time Taeyang had burst into tears like this at an official event. The moment that drew particular attention was when he thanked Min Hyo-rin for her devotion in his acceptance speech and became tearful.

Min Hyo-rin married Taeyang in 2018 and effectively stopped her entertainment activities after the 2019 film “Race to Freedom: Um Bok Dong.” She later gave birth to a son and has devoted herself to raising him.

Min Hyo-rin was active in acting in films such as “Sunny,” “Twenty” and “Gone with the Wind,” and also showed off her knack for variety shows on KBS2’s “Sister’s Slam Dunk.” Taeyang’s gratitude toward his wife, who put her entertainment career behind her after marriage and has devoted herself to their family, was fully reflected in his acceptance speech.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.