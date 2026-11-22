[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A video of comedian Kim Won Hyo visiting a transgender bar in Busan has been released, drawing interest.

On the 21st, a post announcing Kim Won Hyo’s visit appeared on the social media account of a transgender bar in Busan. The venue posted a video along with the message, “Kim Won Hyo visited our Mokma. Thank you for stopping by.”

In the video, Kim Won Hyo is singing karaoke with a microphone in hand. Two people, presumed to be transgender, were seated beside him, drawing attention.

Regarding the matter, Sports Kyunghyang reported on the 22nd that Kim Won Hyo’s agency, Unicorn Entropy Entertainment, commented on when the visit actually took place. The agency said, “He did not visit on the 21st. Kim Won Hyo is currently overseas,” adding, “We need to check the exact date of the visit.”

Indeed, Kim Won Hyo shared a glimpse of his overseas business trip through his personal account on the 22nd. While traveling to Spain, he shared photos of his wife, Shim Jin-hwa, and their pet dog, and also filmed a Chanel store at the airport.

In particular, Kim Won Hyo expressed his affection for his wife by writing on the photo, “Honey, if there’s anything you want, just tell me.” He then sent messages saying, “Honey, it’s three nights and four days. I’ll be back soon,” and “I’ll call you when I have a brief layover,” and also shared a video call with Shim Jin-hwa.

Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011. They have consistently shown their affection for each other through television and social media, and are known as one of the entertainment industry’s best-known lovebird couples.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.