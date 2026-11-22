[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Ga-in transformed completely into Olivia Hussey in “Romeo and Juliet,” showing off her stunning beauty.

On the 21st, Han Ga-in posted photos on her social media without any particular caption.

The photos showed Han Ga-in posing in Juliet’s costume from “Romeo and Juliet,” one of Olivia Hussey’s signature films. Often noted for her resemblance to Olivia Hussey, Han Ga-in also recreated her pure yet classic aura, achieving a strikingly convincing likeness. In particular, her well-defined nose bridge, sleek profile and distinct features caught the eye.

Earlier, on the 19th, Han Ga-in shared the process of getting Juliet makeup through her YouTube channel, “Han Ga In’s Free Woman.”

At the time, Han Ga-in shared her honest yet cautious feelings ahead of the transformation, saying, “Even if it doesn’t look that great, I hope you’ll say, ‘It’s similar; it looks good for her age.’” But in the released photos, she showed off a flawless Juliet look that made those concerns seem unfounded, drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.