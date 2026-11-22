[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Narsha opened up about experiencing such severe pain from gout that even walking was difficult.

The episode of tvN's “Time Observer: The Secret” that aired on the 22nd discussed the extreme pain caused by arthritis.

That day, when asked about the most painful physical pain she had experienced, Narsha said, “A few years ago, I couldn't get any strength in my right ankle.”

She said, “I had gout in my right ankle,” adding, “I think that's what people mean when they say, ‘It hurts even if you just brush against it.’ I couldn't walk at all.” She recalled the excruciating pain she had experienced at the time.

Oh Yoon-ah, who heard this, said, “I gave birth, didn't I? It felt like my whole body was becoming paralyzed.”

In response, a medical specialist cited a medical scale that quantifies pain, saying, “The pain of childbirth scores 8.5, while the pain score for the gout Narsha experienced is 9.” Narsha then joked, “I won,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.