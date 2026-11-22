[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Jang Sung-kyu expressed amazement at actress Lee Young-ae’s unchanged youthful beauty.

On the 22nd, Jang Sung-kyu posted a message and a photo on his social media, writing, “Wow... I really thought she was just a member. Actress Lee Young-ae was born in 1971, but look at how she holds her own against Aespa.”

The released photo showed Lee Young-ae at the 2026 Melon Music Awards. Even among the Aespa members, she drew admiration with her flawless youthful beauty and elegant presence. Despite an age gap of about 30 years with Aespa, she captured attention with her ageless looks. The way she blended in so naturally is once again drawing admiration.

Lee Young-ae debuted in 1990, and her notable works include the drama Jewel in the Palace and films such as Joint Security Area, Last Present, One Fine Spring Day, and Sympathy for Lady Vengeance. She married a businessperson 20 years her senior in 2009, and has twins.

She has confirmed that she will appear in the new drama Jae-yi's Young-in as her next project.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.