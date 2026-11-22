[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Eun Ji-won shared an anecdote about being confused himself by how remarkably much he resembles Ryul, a member of the group Long Shot.

On the 21st, Eun Ga-eun and Long Shot's Ryul appeared as guests on Season 2 of KBS2's Mr. House Husband.

That day, Eun Ji-won introduced Ryul, saying, “He's my younger sibling.” Ryul is a member of Long Shot, CEO Jay Park's first idol group. When Ryul first appeared on Mr. House Husband, Eun Ji-won had acknowledged their resemblance, telling him, “The more I look at you, the more you look like me.”

Eun Ga-eun asked, “Are you really siblings?” and Eun Ji-won laughed, saying, “No. We have different surnames.”

Eun Ga-eun then asked, “Didn't you tan on purpose to look alike?” Ryul explained, “This is my natural skin tone.” Eun Ji-won laughed and said, “Even that is similar.”

Eun Ji-won also shared an anecdote that made people laugh: “I looked at it and thought, ‘What is this? When was this?’ but it turned out to be Ryul, not me.” He had mistaken Ryul for himself in a photo from his SECHSKIES days.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.