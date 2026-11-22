[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo are going to become parents of a daughter.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Finally Revealing the Gender” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Ga-eun KIMGAEUN.”

The video showed Kim Ga-eun preparing a gender-reveal cake to find out the baby's sex. Yoon Sun-woo did not know the baby's sex at the time.

Before checking the cake, Yoon Sun-woo looked nervous and said, “I’m nervous.”

Blue inside the cake meant a boy, while red meant a girl. The color the two found inside the cake was red, so Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo became parents of a daughter.

Kim Ga-eun asked Yoon Sun-woo, “Are you okay with two princesses?” He cheered, “I love it. I’m a girl dad,” then hugged his wife tightly, revealing how overwhelmed he felt.

Yoon Sun-woo said, “Looks like we’re going to have a daughter just like you, honey,” then added, “You should get to meet a child just like you sometime. Maybe then you’ll understand a little how I feel?” His words made people laugh. He went on, “I don’t really care whether it’s one or two,” and added, “You should try dealing with one kid just like you, too,” playfully expressing his affection for his wife.

Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo held a private wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on October 26, 2025, with the blessings of both their families and close acquaintances.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.