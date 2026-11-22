[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan reveals his ambition to win the Best Excellence Award at the Entertainment Awards and gets laughs by taking aim at Joo Woo-jae, who has been on a roll lately.

Comedians Heo Kyung-hwan and Kang Jae-joon, who have emerged as variety-show trendsetters, will appear on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday the 24th.

Heo draws attention by revealing that he is aiming for the Best Excellence Award at the 2026 Entertainment Awards. Having recently made his mark on various variety shows as a trendsetter, Heo said, “I’ve won Excellence Awards at entertainment awards hosted by the three terrestrial broadcasters, but I’ve never won the Best Excellence Award,” expressing his hopes of taking home the award this year.

Heo also took aim at Joo Woo-jae, saying, “There’s a huge obstacle to winning Best Excellence. It’s the Joo-stacle. Woo-jae’s on such a good run these days.”

Heo will also share the behind-the-scenes story of a Tae Bo video he recently filmed with Cho Hye-ryun, the one known as “Taewoonjaro.”

Heo recalled the hectic shoot, saying, “I put the Tae Bo choreography together at 9 p.m. on the day of filming and shot it right away.” He added, “I had an ‘Oh, no’ moment when I got the call about booking senior colleague Cho Hye-ryun,” sharing an anecdote about arranging her appearance.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.