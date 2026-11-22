Photo: Jang Wonyoung's social media/Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Anji] Jang Wonyoung of the group IVE showed off her flawless figure in a dress, while BigBang's G-Dragon drew attention by liking the post.

Jang Wonyoung posted several photos on her social media on the 22nd. The post received at least 568,000 likes, and G-Dragon was among those who liked it, catching people's attention.

The photos showed Jang Wonyoung getting ready before taking to the red carpet at the 2026 MAMA Awards event, held near Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on the 21st.

Jang Wonyoung wore a brown dress that accentuated her figure, creating an elegant look. Standing tall at 173 centimeters, she pulled off the dress perfectly, showing off her exceptional proportions and trim silhouette to admiring reactions.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.