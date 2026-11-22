[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] SBS producer Lee Dong-won shared memories of the late camera director Park Jong-gi and left a heartfelt tribute.

On the 22nd, producer Lee Dong-won posted a lengthy message on his personal account, recalling the time he worked with camera director Park Jong-gi.

Lee Dong-won said he had worked on shoots with Park Jong-gi several times, starting when he was the youngest assistant director, and that at some point he began calling Park, who was at least 10 years older than him, “Jong-gi hyung.”

However, Park Jong-gi never called him by his name, always calling him “Producer Dong-won,” and never once spoke to him informally, Lee said.

He picked their time together on an out-of-town work trip as his most memorable memory. One day, when the blue sky was especially beautiful, they sat side by side in a van and talked for more than two hours. Park shyly brought up the possibility that he might marry a woman he had met on a blind date, and their conversation turned to childhood memories.

“I don’t remember at all where we were headed that day or what we were filming. But the chatter and laughter are still vivid,” Lee recalled. “Maybe we were pretty happy that day.”

Park had begun battling an illness several years earlier, and the two had not seen each other for a while. Then, a few months ago, they reunited for the first time in a long while at a taping of the SBS variety show The Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail (Kkokkomu).

Lee said that although Park’s battle with illness was clearly taking its toll, they joked and talked as they usually did. Instead, Park expressed concern for Lee and told him, “Don’t work too much. Make sure you eat regularly, sleep well, and take good care of your health.”

Lee recalled Park’s warm heart, remembering how he had looked after Lee’s health even while he himself was ill.

But the parting came suddenly. Lee said that about two weeks earlier, a notice seeking donations for Park’s hospital bills had been posted on the company bulletin board, and that he had heard Park was being moved to a hospice ward. He offered his support, believing Park would return, but a few days later he heard that Park had passed away.

“My heart sank in the editing room,” he said. “I first thought of that happy work trip. And of the concern he had shown me. I never imagined that would be the last conversation between my hyung and me.”

He then prayed for the deceased to rest in peace, saying, “I hope you can forget all the pain of your long illness there and be as happy as you want.”

At the end of his post, he also reflected on the harsh working conditions in broadcast production. He noted that many of the directors he had worked with had passed away, and mentioned frequent all-nighters and work trips, irregular meals and sleep, too little rest, overwork, and extreme stress.

Lee vowed that he would no longer live that way and would keep Park’s final words of advice in his heart. “Thinking of my family, I’ll live a healthier and happier life than anyone else,” he said, promising, “I’ll live a long, long time, just to show you, Jong-gi hyung.”

Finally, he closed his tribute with the words, “So you be sure to be happy, too, hyung. Forever.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.