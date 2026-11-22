[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A video of comedian Kim Won Hyo visiting a transgender bar in Busan was released and then deleted, drawing attention.

On the 21st, a post and video saying that Kim Won Hyo had visited a transgender bar in Busan appeared on the bar’s official account. The establishment also wrote, “Kim Won Hyo visited our XX. Thank you for coming.”

The video showed Kim Won Hyo singing onstage with a microphone. Two women stood beside him, one on each side, and Kim sang Lim Young-woong’s “My Starry Love” enthusiastically as he mingled with them. One woman also linked arms with Kim, appearing friendly toward him.

As the video spread online, people also grew interested in the actual date of the visit and what had happened at the time. The establishment later deleted the video from its account.

Regarding the matter, Kim Won Hyo’s agency, Unicorn Entropy Entertainment, told Ilgan Sports on the 22nd, “It absolutely wasn’t an affair.” The agency had earlier said that Kim had not visited on the 21st and that, as he was currently abroad, the exact timing of his visit required further confirmation.

Kim Won Hyo is indeed currently in Spain. On the 22nd, he shared on social media that he was on an overseas business trip. During his departure, he shared images of his wife, Shim Jin-hwa, and their pet dog. He also filmed a luxury-brand store at the airport and left a message for his wife.

Kim Won Hyo wrote, “Honey, tell me anything you want,” then added, “Honey, it’s a three-night, four-day trip. I’ll be back soon,” and “I’ll call you during my brief layover,” showing his affection. He also shared a video call with Shim Jin-hwa.

Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011. They are known as one of showbiz’s most devoted couples, openly expressing their affection for each other on various TV programs and on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.