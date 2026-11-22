[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] The team behind the web variety show ‘Pinggyego’ nominated actor Go Kyung-pyo for a popularity award, but removed him from the list after the move sparked controversy.

On the 22nd, ‘Pinggyego’ posted a notice on its YouTube channel titled ‘Instructions for Members’ Voting in the 4th Pinggyego Awards.’

The production team announced the nominees in six categories, including the Grand Prize, Best Pinggyego Episode, Best Spin-Off, Veteran Popular Star, and Rising Popular Star, saying, “We ask for your precious vote for the members who have once again made us laugh this year by chatting away without holding back.”

Go Kyung-pyo, who recently caused a stir with a drunk-driving incident while heavily intoxicated, was listed as a male nominee for Rising Popular Star, sparking controversy. As his activities have effectively come to a halt, variety shows he is appearing on or was scheduled to appear on have also begun removing him from their lineups one after another. In contrast, ‘Pinggyego’ included him among its popularity award nominees, prompting questions. As the controversy continued, the team behind ‘Pinggyego’ removed Go Kyung-pyo from the list of nominees.

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo crashed his passenger car into a street sweeper in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.150%, nearly twice the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. One sanitation worker was injured in the accident, and police plan to summon Go Kyung-pyo for questioning soon.

Go Kyung-pyo bowed his head, saying, “It was entirely my fault for getting behind the wheel after drinking,” and added, “I will cooperate fully with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to address the harm caused by the accident and accept full responsibility for the consequences of any measures imposed.”

Go Kyung-pyo’s agency bowed its head, saying, “First, we sincerely apologize to those who were harmed by actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident. We take very seriously the gravity of drunk driving, and will humbly accept any measures imposed going forward and fulfill our responsibilities accordingly, including taking steps to address the harm caused.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.