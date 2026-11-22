[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former UFC fighter Dong Hyun Kim shared an anecdote about a truck driver who picked a fight with him while he was driving, then changed his attitude, greeted him and drove off after seeing his face.

Dong Hyun Kim appeared on the tvN variety show Amazing Saturday, which aired on the 21st, and recounted an experience he had while driving.

On the show, Boom asked the cast when they get angry while driving on the highway. Dong Hyun Kim brought up road rage and said he had experienced a similar situation himself.

Dong Hyun Kim described what the roads were like at the time: “There’s a lot of road rage. I’m driving normally, but they tell me to go faster. Some people even roll down their windows.”

As he listened, Boom asked Dong Hyun Kim whether he had ever rolled down his own car window to respond. Dong Hyun Kim then recalled driving a compact car when he was young.

“When I was young, I drove a compact car. A truck pulled up next to me and rolled down its window,” he said. When the other driver rolled down his window first and picked a fight, Kim rolled down his own window too.

Dong Hyun Kim continued, “I rolled down my window too, and he greeted me with his lips trembling, then drove off. I’ll never forget it.” The truck driver, who had initially acted threateningly, apparently saw Dong Hyun Kim’s face, looked nervous, greeted him and drove away.

Moon Se-yoon responded, “I guess he saw the cauliflower ears,” prompting laughter. The truck driver must have recognized the so-called “cauliflower ears,” a deformity caused by combat sports athletes’ years of training.

Dong Hyun Kim mentioned the vehicle he used to drive at the time, adding, “Back when I was driving a 1991-model compact car.”

Dong Hyun Kim is a former mixed martial arts fighter who competed in the UFC. Since retiring, he has appeared on various variety shows and works as a TV personality. He married Song Ha-yul in 2018, and they have four children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.